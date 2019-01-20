Chicago (CBS) — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Valparaiso is raising money for the family of a murdered Portage High School student.

The popular restaurant will donate 20 percent of their profits to the family of Alayna Ortiz, who was murdered last week.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed in Griffith while riding in an SUV. Her boyfriend, who was driving, was believed to be the intended target.

Two men have been charged with Ortiz’s murder.

Giovante Galloway, 21, and his uncle, Juarez Rogers, have been charged.

Galloway was arrested this week. Rogers is still at large.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Valparaiso is located at 2505 Laporte Ave.