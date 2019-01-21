CHICAGO (CBS)– A warrant was issued for a man who school officials say allowed an 11-year-old to drive to school, according to Round Lake Police.

Round Lake resident Khafilu M. Oshodi, 31, faces two counts of child endangerment and driving while suspended after sitting in the car with the 11 -year-old driver.

John J. Murphey school officials said they witnessed the 11-year-old exit the car and Oshodi switch to the drivers seat.

A 9-year-old was in the rear of the car at the time of the incident.

“Further investigation has indicated the vehicle was reported stolen on January 14th,” Round Lake Police stated.