CHICAGO (CBS) — Buttered popcorn flavored Oreos are reportedly coming to stores soon, and the internet doesn’t know how to feel about it.
A recent post from an Instagram account called the Junk Food Aisle, which shares information about new snack foods, announced the upcoming cookie flavor.
Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo! 🍿 Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being “Pineapple” after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!) [Mockup above based on actual packaging] 😋 TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #oreo #oreos #popcorn #butteredpopcorn #cookie #cookies #nabisco #limitededition #smoresoreo #latte #marshmallow #chocolate #oreonews #neworeos #comingsoon #2019
According to the post, the writer got to taste the as yet unreleased flavor, saying the yellow creme inside tastes like pineapple but the cookies tastes more like “everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!)” when eaten “in its natural sandwich cookie state.”
The poster suggests the limited edition flavor would be released sometime in 2019.
Although the cookies have yet to hit shelves, social media users are already sharing strong opinions about the popcorn flavored treat.
One user wrote that she is excited to try the new cookie.
Another user did not even need words to say the flavor doesn’t seem appealing.
Some Twitter users even requested the flavor back in 2015.
CBS 2 reached out to Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company, to confirm the controversial cookie’s release and if it will be available in Chicago but has not yet heard back.