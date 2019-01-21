CHICAGO (CBS) — Buttered popcorn flavored Oreos are reportedly coming to stores soon, and the internet doesn’t know how to feel about it.

A recent post from an Instagram account called the Junk Food Aisle, which shares information about new snack foods, announced the upcoming cookie flavor.

According to the post, the writer got to taste the as yet unreleased flavor, saying the yellow creme inside tastes like pineapple but the cookies tastes more like “everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!)” when eaten “in its natural sandwich cookie state.”

The poster suggests the limited edition flavor would be released sometime in 2019.

Although the cookies have yet to hit shelves, social media users are already sharing strong opinions about the popcorn flavored treat.

One user wrote that she is excited to try the new cookie.

If anyone sees buttered popcorn Oreos in store, please let me know! Popcorn flavored things are my fave ♥️🍿 @Oreo — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓸𝓴𝔂 𝓛𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓵𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰™ (@KindaSuspicious) January 17, 2019

Another user did not even need words to say the flavor doesn’t seem appealing.

Buttered popcorn flavored Oreos tho 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — K.B. Kapowski (@ishLVL) January 20, 2019

Some Twitter users even requested the flavor back in 2015.

Just had a dream. Buttered Popcorn flavored Oreo's. Make it happen @Oreo — Nate Kosnich (@N8Mile) July 12, 2015

CBS 2 reached out to Mondelez International, Oreo’s parent company, to confirm the controversial cookie’s release and if it will be available in Chicago but has not yet heard back.