CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have released a photo of a minivan wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured last month In Wrigleyville.

In a community alert released Monday, police said a red or maroon-colored van with a placard on the driver’s side failed to stop after hitting the pedestrian on Dec. 13. around 9:30 p.m. on the 930 block of West Addison.

The vehicle may have damage on the front and the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4521.