CHICAGO (CBS) — After a quiet weekend, activists took to the streets On Martin Luther King Day to express their anger over Jason Van Dyke’s less than seven year sentence for killing Laquan McDonald. They are now calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to take up the case.

Activists were still stinging over what they call Jason Van Dyke’s slap on the wrist for killing Laquan McDonald and the acquittal of three officers accused of covering up the shooting.

“We must continue to organize and spread awareness because we are bringing awareness to the social injustice that happens in this society,” one demonstrator said.

This was the largest demonstration protesting what happened in court last week.

Frank Chapman, an elder statesman of the activist community, noted the measured response so far.

“The reason why there is no uprising in Chicago is because we have to organize one,” he said. “It’s time to organize an uprising, y’all.”

William Calloway, the activist at the forefront of the movement calling for Van Dyke to be punished, and is disappointed at Van Dyke’s less than 7 year sentence. Now he wants federal charges against the former police officer.

“Our quest for justice for Laquan McDonald is not over,” Calloway said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, declined to comment on Calloway’s call. But CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller said because Van Dyke was convicted in state court, it’s highly unlikely the feds would pursue charges.