CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for Keith Benincasa, 31, who left his home in the 5800 block of West Higgins at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Benincasa is in a high risk of danger because he has a brain injury and suffers from seizures, police say.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black gym shoes, but he was not wearing a coat. His family is concerned due to the extremely cold temperatures. He is a white, 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and has a skeleton tattoo on his upper right arm.

Benincasa has longer and bushier hair than it appears in the photo.

If you have any information on where Benincasa is, contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266.