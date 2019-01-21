CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is headed to the Pro Bowl, replacing Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who will skip the game as he prepares for the Super Bowl.

Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback named to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon, in 1986.

The second-year quarterback will join teammates Akiem Hicks, Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson, and Tarik Cohen for the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Linebacker Khalil Mack also was named a Pro Bowl starter, but will skip the game due to a minor knee injury.

Trubisky is coming off one of the best seasons ever for a Bears quarterback, leading the team to a 12-4 record to win the Bears’ first NFC North title since 2010.

In his second season in the league, Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards (6th all time for Chicago), 24 touchdowns (5th), a 95.4 passer rating (2nd), and a completion percentage of 66.67% (1st). With 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, he ranked 4th all time in Bears’ history for touchdown-interception ratio.

He also had four games with a passer rating of 120 or better, the most for a Bears quarterback in a single season. He also had four 300-yard passing games, tied for most in one season for a Bears quarterback.