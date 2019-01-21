CHICAGO (CBS)–Motorola is jumping into a time machine back to the early 2000’s and rebirthing the famous “Razr” flip phone.

Like the original version, which was born in 2004, the modern-day Razr will flip open with a foldable screen, according to news reports.

While Motorola has yet to confirm the Razr’s resurrection, tech blog Gizmodo reports Motorola’s parent company, Lenovo, priced the phone around $1,500. It could go on sale as early as February.

Lenovo plans on making about 200,000 new Razrs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No word on whether the ever-popular hot pink metallic version is part of the rebirth.