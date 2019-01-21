CHICAGO (CBS) — One person has been shot at a mall in Orland Park, police say.

Orland Park police responded to a call that multiple people were shot around 6:45 p.m. at the Orland Square Mall food court and arrived to find a 19-year-old man shot.

Police: 19-year old shot at Orland Square Mall in critical condition. Still looking for shooter. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) January 22, 2019

Police believe the offender has fled the area, but they will search the entire mall store by store as a precaution. He is described as a black male about 6 feet one inch tall wearing dark clothing and blue jeans.

Breaking: Police looking for shooter who opened fire outside the #H&M at Orland Square. One 19 year old man shot according to police chief. @cbschicago — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) January 22, 2019

Social media users on the scene at Orland Square Mall report people running and police arriving at the mall.

People at the Five Guys restaurant nearby were told to lock the doors and shelter inside.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

“This is an isolated incident. This mall is one of the safest malls in the Chicagoland area,” Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell of the Orland Park Police Department said.

Orland Square Mall is located at 288 Orland Square Drive. The mall is is currently closed.

Anyone whose family was inside the mall is asked to go to Art Van Furniture to meet them.

This is a developing story.