Photo: Aranda Mexican Restaurant/Yelp

Want to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From authentic Mexican to a chicken and wing shop, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business around town.

Aranda Mexican Restaurant

6706 W. Belmond Ave., Schorsch Village

PHOTO: Aranda Mexican RESTAURANT/YELP

Aranda Mexican Restaurant is a Mexican spot.

You’ll find burritos, tacos, tortas and dinner platters with chicken, seafood or steak, plus chocolate, banana and strawberry shakes. Noteworthy menu items include shrimp a la diabla style, skirt steak and the chorizo taco salad.

It’s proving popular so far, with a four-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

Yelper Armando Z., who reviewed it on Oct. 2, wrote, “The restaurant is simple, but huge on flavor. I had a sope, enchilada and a taco and each item exploded with rich flavor. The complimentary chips and salsa were also really delicious. At the end of my meal I received a small piece of flan, which I really appreciated.”

Claudia M. noted, “If you like fresh corn tortillas, I highly recommend stopping in for some quesadillas. There many great options to try out. Ambiance is clean and there are a couple of TVs if you don’t want to miss the game.”

Hungry? It’s open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sazon Cubano

5422 W. Fullerton, Cragin

Photo: SAZON CUBANO/Yelp

Sazon Cubano is a Cuban spot.

If you’re craving steak jibaritos, beef empanadas, yuca fries or Cuban rice with sweet plantains, bring your appetite here. Notable main dishes include the oxtail stew, cooked low and slow in red wine. There’s also breakfast fare, guava pastries and desserts like coconut flan. (Here is the full menu.)

It’s getting enthusiastic feedback so far, with 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Michelle F. said, “Really delicious food! I have only tried the Cuban sandwiches so far, but the atmosphere of the shop is very clean and sleek and the food is delicious. Food is made to order and you can watch as they cook your food. Sandwiches are a great price and have a good amount of meat and filling.”

And Marisa M. added, “I ordered the steak jibarito and the meat was nice and tender. Also ordered the beef empanadas and the meat was good.”

It’s open from 7:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. daily.

Hangry’s

5000 W. Fullerton, Cragin

PHOTO: JERRY M./YELP

Hangry’s is a chicken shop and traditional American spot, offering salads and more.

Wings, burgers and pasta dishes dominate this place’s menu, but salads, sides and milkshakes are also on offer. Noteworthy options include the bacon burger; Pasta Diabla with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and spicy sauce; and the traditional or boneless wings with barbecue sauce or garlic Buffalo. (See this spot’s offerings here.)

It’s got four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, indicating that it’s on its way to becoming a local favorite.

Rose L., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 19, said, “Service was friendly and our food was delicious! At first, I thought it was a bit pricey because I was expecting the same quality as the old fast food joint here, but I was so glad to see the quality is so much better! We had a couple cheeseburgers and tried the Horchata smoothie.”

Natt T. noted, “Wings were good, Oreo milkshake was amazing. Fries can easily be passed up. Would have liked more sauce on the wings, but they were tender and paired well with the ranch.”

Hangry’s is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.