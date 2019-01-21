CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman wearing a puffy, fur-lined jacket hid inside the KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in suburban Glen Ellyn until employees arrived for the morning shift, according to Glen Ellyn police.

Taco Bell/KFC Robber (Glen Ellyn Police)

capture4 (Glen Ellyn Police)

When employees arrived to open the restaurant at 370 Roosevelt Road on Jan. 18 around 8:30 a.m., the unknown woman swung a crowbar at the workers and ordered them to open a safe, police said.

She had been waiting inside the restaurant for several hours before the employees arrived for their morning shifts, according to police.

It was unclear how she got into the KFC/Taco Bell while it was closed.

Police said another burglary was reported down the street the day before. In that case, the burglar forced their way in through a drive-through window.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in the Jan. 18 robbery.