CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago areas should prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulations with a mix of snow and sleet on Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to rise to 37 degrees as rain continues.

The weather advisory includes areas in northern Illinois including Lake, Cook, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

The National Weather Service is also warning drivers of slippery road conditions Tuesday.