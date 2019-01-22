CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown has been booted from the ballot for mayor of Chicago, four days after a hearing officer at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners determined she didn’t have enough valid signatures on her nominating petitions.

The board voted Tuesday to remove Brown for the ballot, according to spokesman Jim Allen.

A hearing officer last week determined Brown was more than 900 signatures short of the 12,500 required to appear on the ballot for the Feb. 26 election.

With Brown now off the ballot, the only other candidate still facing a petition challenge is tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin.

At least 13 candidates will appear on the ballot:

• Former Chicago Board of Education President Gery Chico,

• Former White House chief of staff and Commerce Secretary Bill Daley,

• Attorney and policy consultant Amara Enyia,

• Former Ald. Bob Fioretti,

• Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford,

• South Side attorney Jerry Joyce,

• Former City Council candidate John Kolar,

• Former federal prosecutor and Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot,

• Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy,

• Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza,

• Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle,

• Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas,

• Businessman Willie Wilson

If Sales-Griffin survives a challenge to his petitions, he will be the 14th candidate on the ballot.