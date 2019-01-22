(CBS) — CBS 2’s Ed Curran is reporting more accidents on the roads than normal, but none, so far, are serious.

The latest winter weather advisory is now in effect. The current radar is showing precipitation is starting to fall in scattered locations. Some schools in outlying areas are closing early.

11:42 a.m.

Illinois Department of Transportation trucks are out on Chicago area highways and expressways, spreading salt where needed as freezing rain, sleet, and snow start to fall.

Here comes Round 2. Much of the northern half of Illinois is expecting everything but the kitchen sink: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and slush will make a mess of the afternoon commute. Expect a long, slow trip home. Our crews are out, but please consider leaving early if you can. pic.twitter.com/Z007hQtwLZ — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 22, 2019

11:23 a.m.

Police in west suburban Aurora are warning drivers that black ice is forming on the roads, and more calls are coming in about traffic accidents. Drivers should slow down, and if you don’t have to go out, stay home.