CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man wanted for a shooting at Orland Square Mall that left one man dead and another person wounded Monday night.

Orland Park Police said Jakharr Williams, of University Park, has been identified as the gunman, and should be considered armed and dangerous. He also has an active warrant for parole violation. An active manhunt was underway Tuesday morning.

Police said Williams and 18-year-old Javon Britten, of Richton Park, got into a fistfight near the food court inside Orland Square Mall around 6:45 p.m., when Williams pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Britten was shot in the chest, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was grazed by a stray bullet, and was treated at Christ Medical Center for minor injuries.

Dozens of people in the food court ran for cover, and some of the shops locked their gates until police secured the scene.

“We hear shooting, then we go to the Victoria’s Secret shop, and we hide over there until the police coming,” said witness Rana Alkilami.

Police said Williams ran east out of the mall after the shooting. Officers blocked mall entrances, and conducted a thorough search of the mall, but the gunman got away.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between the victim and the suspect,” Orland Park Police Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell said.

The mall was closed while investigators processed the scene.

Investigators said they believe Britten and Williams knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident.

Anyone who sees Williams should call Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111, or email at crimetips@orlandpark.org.