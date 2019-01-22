CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was injured after debris fell from the ceiling at Union Station, the Chicago Fire Department confirms. Union Station was also forced to close at least one track at Union Station Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to Union station at 5:06 p.m. and transported a 39-year-old man to Rush Hospital in stable condition, according to CFD.

Witnesses report seeing concrete in the debris.

Passengers entering from the Madison entrance were greeted by a large metal gate covering much of the opening.

Police and yellow tape prevented riders from getting to the affected area.

Amtrak manages Union Station and says the building owner is responsible for maintain the plenum, or space between the structural ceiling and drop ceiling, above the tracks.

Amtrak officials say they have been in contact with the building owner and have taken track five out of service as a precaution. Track five was being used by Metra at the time.