CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday’s temperatures might feel like a significant improvement over Monday’s bitter cold, but a mix of freezing rain and snow is moving in later in the day, which could make for a messy and dangerous afternoon commute.

The mercury didn’t rise above the upper teens on Monday, with temperatures stuck in the single digits for most of the morning. By comparison, temperatures had already reached 17 before dawn on Tuesday, matching Monday’s high in Chicago, with the high expected to reach the upper 30s by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s big concern will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

A winter weather advisory begins at noon Tuesday, continuing through midnight. More significant winter weather will hit further northwest, with a winter storm warning for Boone and Winnebago counties, and far northwestern Illinois from 9 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

The wintry mix could begin in the western suburbs shortly before noon, with snow spreading across the northern suburbs by the afternoon; and sleet, rain, and freezing rain hitting further south.

As temperatures rise slightly during the afternoon and evening, rain could move further north, with snow sticking around in the far northern suburbs and the Rockford area.

Drivers should expect dangerous driving conditions during the afternoon rush, as the rain could freeze on contact with paved surfaces, because of how cold it has been in recent days.

The wintry mix won’t wrap up until Wednesday morning, around 8 a.m.

Most of the Chicago region will get an inch of snow or less, with most areas getting only freezing rain, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Heavy snow will hit the Rockford area, and further north and west, with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches by Wednesday morning.

No major storm systems are expected for the rest of the week, but temperatures will drop steadily over the next few days, with highs in the upper 20s on Wednesday, the lower 20s on Thursday, and single digits on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the teens, with scattered snow showers on Saturday.