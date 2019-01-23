CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chicago bank Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:31 p.m., a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, medical mask and dark gloves robbed the TCF Bank at 3531 North Broadway Avenue, according to the FBI.

He is described as a black man in his 20s with a small build, brown eyes and black hair.

The FBI warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the robber.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312)421-6700.