  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, Chicago, FBI, TCF Bank

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chicago bank Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:31 p.m., a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, medical mask and dark gloves robbed the TCF Bank at 3531 North Broadway Avenue, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI this man robbed the TCF Bank located at 3531 North Broadway Avenue in Chicago on Jan. 23, 2018 at 1:31 p.m. (Credit: FBI)

He is described as a black man in his 20s with a small build, brown eyes and black hair.

The FBI warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the FBI this man robbed the TCF Bank located at 3531 North Broadway Avenue in Chicago on Jan. 23, 2018 at 1:31 p.m. (Credit: FBI)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the robber.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312)421-6700.