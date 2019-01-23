CHICAGO (CBS) — The suspect wanted in the Orland Square Mall shooting is in custody, Orland Park Police confirm.

Police were searching for 19-year-old parolee Jakharr Williams, who they say shot and killed 18-year-old high school senior Javon Britten at Orland Square Mall Monday night. Britten’s cousin was also shot and suffered a graze wound.

According to the Matteson Police Department, he was arrested by a task force in Matteson.

Williams and Britten knew each other, Britten’s family said. Another family member with Britten at the mall said he and Williams had words then Williams shoved Britten.

In 2017, Williams was convicted of armed robbery. He was on parole.

Javon Britten was a senior at Rich Central High School. A former teacher called him a “very nice young man with a bright future, well-liked by his classmates and teachers.”

The school brought in crisis counselors Tuesday.

“My nephew pushed him away, the shooter. He reached in and pulled out a gun and fired five times on him,” the victim’s aunt Stephanie Kizer said. “My nephew pushed him away, the shooter. He reached in and pulled out a gun and fired five times on him.”

His mother called him lovable and a hard worker.

“He was my angel,” she said. “He’d say ‘I gotta go work. I gotta go shovel snow.’ Anything he could do honestly for a dollar he did. He worked at Red Lobster. He’s a wonderful kid. The best child you could ask for. The best child I could ask for.”

The gunfire caused panic inside the mall and shoppers took shelter.

“Screaming and running,” one mall employee said. “It all happened so fast. Everybody was just going crazy.”