Toews, Kane Score In Shootout To Lift Blackhawks Over IslesJonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in the shootout to send the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday night, ending New York's five-game winning streak.

CBS Sports Opens Its 2019 Golf CoverageCBS Sports is set to tee off its 2019 golf coverage, which includes the Masters, PGA Championship and 17 total PGA Tour events.

Phil Simms: Changing P.I. To Reviewable Play Would Cause More Problems Than FixesThe Inside the NFL analyst doesn't think the league needs to change the rules in the wake of the Saints-Rams game.

Leno, Whitehair Added To Pro Bowl Roster; Bears Now Have 8 Pro BowlersThe Chicago Bears now have eight players on the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl, after left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and center Cody Whitehair were added to the team on Tuesday.

Bulls Snap 10-Game Losing Streak, Beat Cavaliers 104-88Somebody was bound to break a long skid Monday — Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls seized the opportunity.

AP Source: Rockets Trading Carmelo Anthony To ChicagoAnthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, will be Anthony's fourth franchise in seven months, with likely one more to come before long.