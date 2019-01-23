CHICAGO (CBS) — Freezing rain overnight is turning into snow across much of the Chicago area, as temperatures begin to plunge, with an arctic blast of frigid temperatures moving in.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for most of the Chicago area, with a winter storm warning in effect until noon for McHenry County, and other counties further west along the Wisconsin border.

Chicago likely will see less than an inch of snow on top of what fell last weekend, with the northwest suburbs getting 1 to 3 inches. Areas that see mostly freezing rain could get a light glaze of ice on the ground.

Drivers should slow down and expect slippery road conditions through the morning.

All the freezing rain and snow should be gone by early Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will steadily fall throughout the day, reaching the teens by midnight, and wind chills will hit the single digits.

Temperatures will linger in the teens and low 20s most of Thursday, before plunging below zero early Friday, when temperatures won’t get out of the single digits, and wind chills could be 20 degrees below zero or colder.

Back in Chicago and back to work! Uhhhh, who flipped the switch to COLD while I was away? Just look at this @cbschicago forecast. Brrrr pic.twitter.com/9p7bRUYyPu — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 23, 2019

Thursday night and Friday night will be the coldest lows, with temperatures in the negatives.

The Climate Prediction Center expects temperatures to remain colder than average into the middle of February.