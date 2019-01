CHICAGO (CBS)–McDonald’s is bringing on the bacon–for free.

For one hour on Jan. 29, customers can order anything on the menu with bacon added for no additional charge during the Chicago-based chain’s ‘Bacon Hour.’

Yes, that means you can get a Big Mac with bacon, bacon-topped chicken McNuggets—even a bacon McFlurry–from 4 to 5 p.m. next Tuesday. The only catch is customers are limited to one order of bacon.

McDonald’s officially announced the event today on Twitter.