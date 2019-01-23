CHICAGO (CBS) — Charlene Wilson, 69, who was reported missing from Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood and in possible be in danger has been found, Chicago police confirm.

Wilson was last seen in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

She suffers from schizophrenia.

Wilson is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

There is no description available of what clothes she might be wearing, but her family says she is wearing black boots with fur.

She is known to frequent the area of 70 East Garfield Boulevard.

If you have any information about where she might be, call Area Central Detectives at (312)747-8380.