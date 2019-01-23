CHICAGO (CBS)–The dicey winter weather synonymous with the Midwest this time of year doesn’t always agree with the Norge Ski Jump’s annual tournament in January. But, snow and frigid temperatures never deter huge crowds from gathering to watch dozens of brave souls fly down sharp slopes at Olympic-level speeds.

Tucked away off the beaten path of Route 14 on a sleepy side street in the far northwest suburb of Fox River Grove sits the Norge Ski Club.

Built by a group of Norwegian men who lived in Chicago in 1905, the club is touted as America’s oldest ski club, and locals know it as a place where fond memories were made during past winters.

On one January weekend each year, groups of friends carry on a decades-long tradition by gathering to do shot-skis of Jagermeister and eat hot dogs while watching daredevil skiers fly off slopes that stand up to 160 feet tall.

For a small community like Fox River Grove, the Norge Ski Jump event is arguably the town’s sole claim to fame. Each November, familiar signs advertising the Norge Ski Jump start popping up on utility poles all over town, reminding locals to start putting their plans together for the big weekend.

Last year, larger-than-usual crowds gathered to watch the event because three local young men who got their start at the jump were competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Michael Glasder, 28, of Cary, Kevin Bickner, 21, of Wauconda, and Casey Larson, 19, of Barrington, all fell short of medals at the Olympics, but the fact they had all qualified for the U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team set the town abuzz.

Glasder will return to the jumps this year, according to the Norge Winter Festival’s Facebook page.

This year, like every year for the past 115 years, thousands of spectators are expected to gather on the lawn of the ski club to watch top skiiers from around the world compete in three events during two days.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the five-hills tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Junior National Qualifier will be held from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Skiiers will be back Sunday, Jan. 27 to compete in the Longest Standing Jump, where the skiier who flies the farthest distance wins.

Two-day tickets are $10 when purchased at local businesses, $11 online and $15 at the gate.

The temperature this weekend isn’t expected to be above 10°, so be sure to bundle up.