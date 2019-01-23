Chicago (CBS) — A North Chicago man, who worked as a recruiter for the U.S. Marine Corps, has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenage girl, police said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Louis, 27, has been arrested and charged with felony sexual assault.

Louis, who has been assigned to the Marine Corps Recruiting Center in Waukegan since 2016, met the teenager because she was working to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Louis allegedly drove several times to the girl’s home while her parents were gone. On one of the occasions, he engaged in a sexual act with the girl.

Louis was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.