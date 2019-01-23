CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning, after leading police on a chase from the West Side to Oak Park, where one suspect was seen running between houses, carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Police said a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a report of shots fired struck two squad cars around 8 a.m. near Monroe and Pulaski, and fled west.

Officers chased the car, and it later struck a pole near Jackson and Harlem, where the suspects ran off.

Update: #livepd Guy with rifle Chicago & Oak Park driver wearing reflective vest runs after driving car into post both offenders in custody #chicagoscanner #ring https://t.co/wWMq26yAjW — Chicago NightRider (@NightRiderTunes) January 23, 2019

Surveillance video from a home in Oak Park shows two men bailing out of a black sedan; one of them wearing a yellow reflective vest, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, as he runs between two houses.

Moments later, a police officer runs after him, handgun drawn.

A nearby homeowner told CBS 2 one of the suspects broke into his garage to hide, but was caught by police. That homeowner shared photos of the door the suspect kicked in.

Police said two suspects were arrested, and a gun was recovered.

No one was injured during the chase.