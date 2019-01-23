CHICAGO (CBS) — A transgender woman was arrested last week, after she allegedly kicked a 79-year-old woman in the face while riding a Red Line train.

Police said 34-year-old Jerrel Turner, of the Englewood neighborhood, was arrested on Jan. 13, and charged with aggravated battery. Turner was being held at Cook County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Turner allegedly kicked a 79-year-old woman in the face on a Red Line train near the Bryn Mawr stop on Jan. 13.

According to the Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown blog, witnesses said Turner swung from an overhead handrail, and kicked the woman in the face without provocation.

One witness reportedly followed Turner after she got off the train at Bryn Mawr until police arrived.

The victim was treated at Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Turner was due back in court on Feb. 1 at the Skokie Courthouse, according to jail records.