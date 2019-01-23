  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A transgender woman was arrested last week, after she allegedly kicked a 79-year-old woman in the face while riding a Red Line train.

Police said 34-year-old Jerrel Turner, of the Englewood neighborhood, was arrested on Jan. 13, and charged with aggravated battery. Turner was being held at Cook County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Jerrel Turner, 34, is charged with aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, for allegedly kicking a 79-year-old woman in the face on a Red Line train on Jan. 13, 2019. (Source: Cook County Sheriff)

Turner allegedly kicked a 79-year-old woman in the face on a Red Line train near the Bryn Mawr stop on Jan. 13.

According to the Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown blog, witnesses said Turner swung from an overhead handrail, and kicked the woman in the face without provocation.
One witness reportedly followed Turner after she got off the train at Bryn Mawr until police arrived.

The victim was treated at Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Turner was due back in court on Feb. 1 at the Skokie Courthouse, according to jail records.