CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robbery in Lakeview led to a police chase, crash, and hours-long SWAT team standoff early Thursday in West Englewood.

Police said a man and a woman robbed a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of a home near Fletcher and Halsted around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They took her purse, cell phone, and the keys to her minivan.

Officers spotted the stolen minivan near Belmont and Lake Shore Drive, and followed it to West Englewood, where it crashed near Marquette and Bishop. The man and woman inside then ran into a building near 66th and Bishop, and refused to come out.

A massive number of SWAT and tactical team members converged on the scene, and surrounded the building.

The two suspects were holed up inside until around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, when police stormed the building, and arrested the man and woman.

No gunfire was heard after police entered the building.

Both suspects were in custody Thursday morning, but no charges have been filed.