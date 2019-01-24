CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday the Illinois attorney general’s office announced it’s reviewing his sentence and the law.

The reason behind the review is not clear.

Van Dyke was sentenced to almost seven years for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

With good behavior he could be out of prison in about three years.

Van Dyke’s attorney says any possible appeal of the sentence is “about politics, not the law.”

“It is disappointing that yet another politician has chosen to exploit the tragic death of Laquan McDonald for his own political gain,” defense attorney Dan Herbert said.