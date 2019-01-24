CHICAGO (CBS) — A trendy, and expensive, winter fashion is becoming the target of armed robbers in Chicago: Canada Goose coats.

At least six times in less than two weeks, offenders have confronted victims and forced them to turn over their jackets. In each case, the victims were robbed at gunpoint, police say.

Canada Goose coats retail from around $500 to $1,200 on the company’s website.

Most recently, on Wednesday, a man was confronted by two men with guns, who demanded the victim’s jacket. The robbery occurred to the 200 block of West Cullerton at 8:42 p.m. The offenders, described as two black men in their early to mid-20s, fled in a light-colored sedan, driving southbound on Wentworth.

A second robbery happened Wednesday in the 2100 block of China Place. The robbery was captured on surveillance tape. In it, two suspects attacked the victim and after a brief struggle, pulled off his jacket and then got into a white Mercedes.

Two more happened on Jan. 17, one in the 900 block of North Wells and the other in the 900 block of North Larrabee.

On Jan. 15 armed robbers targeted victims in the 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue around 10:45 p.m. and the near State and Chestnut around 11:03 p.m. In those cases, the suspects, two black males in dark hooded jackets, jeans and ski masks, drove up in a dark Audi sedan and demanded the coats.

Last year, the luxury winter coat company, moved to crack down on counterfeiters that were cutting into its market.

The Toronto-based manufacturer filed a lawsuit in federal court in Chicago, aimed at Chinese counterfeiters that sell fake Canada Goose goods across hundreds of unauthorized websites.