Chicago (CBS) — There were a lot of dicey treks across city streets Thursday. Snow from the weekend combined with below freezing temperatures have left many doing what David Rothstein calls “the Chicago walk”.

“It’s a little bit like this a mix between Frankenstein and a 85-year-old,” Rothstein said.

In Uptown, ice makes the sidewalks almost impossible for Erik Auzins to navigate with his wheelchair.

“Half the time I can’t get past the ice and I got to go in the street,” Auzins said.

Columbia student Naomi Edwards was carefully trying to get to class Thursday, navigating a stretch of the frozen sidewalk near Wabash and Harrison.

“I had to leave like 15 minutes early for class, which is unusual because I’m stomping to avoid slipping and falling,” Edwards said. “There’s absolutely no salt on the ground, and it’s just dangerous.”

The hazard is in front of a parking lot operated by Park 1 Chicago.

“It’s thick ice. It’s been here for a couple days,” Edwards said. “It’s not like it just happened last night. They haven’t treated it, so it’s just difficult.”

“You do wish there was more salt and it’s something they should anticipate and should be part of living in Chicago, owning a business in Chicago,” Rothstein said.

City ordinances clearly state property owners have until 10 a.m. to clear from an overnight storm and 10 p.m. during a daytime snowfall or they face fines ranging from $50 to $500.

“I cleared it today,” said Amir Zaiya, an Park 1 employee. “I put almost three bags of salt.”

But there were initially no signs of salt in front of Zaiya’s garage.

After some prodding, CBS 2 captured him laying out some fresh salt.

To report a sidewalk that has not bee cleared, Chicago residents are encouraged to call 311.