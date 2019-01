CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago braces for the coldest days of the season so far, operations are running smoothing at O’Hare and Midway airports.

As of 4:15 p.m., fewer than 50 flights were canceled at O’Hare and only six flights were canceled at Midway.

Delays at Midway were on average less than 15 minutes.

At O’Hare, the average was less than 30 minutes.

All of this according to the Chicago Department Of Aviation.