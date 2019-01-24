  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Jayme Closs was held against her will for 88 days before escaping her kidnapper. The 13-year-old from Wisconsin will get the $25,000 reward that was being offered to the person who provided information leading to her safe return.

Jayme Closs, 13, was missing after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, 2018. (Credit: Barron County Sheriff)

Hormel Foods, the parent company of Jennie-O, is donating the money.

Jayme’s parents, who were killed during her kidnapping in October, worked at the Jennie-O store in the city of Barron, Wisconsin.

The company released a statement saying Jayme’s bravery and strength has inspired team members around the world.

They hope the money can be used to set up a trust fund for her.