CHICAGO (CBS)–Jayme Closs was held against her will for 88 days before escaping her kidnapper. The 13-year-old from Wisconsin will get the $25,000 reward that was being offered to the person who provided information leading to her safe return.

Hormel Foods, the parent company of Jennie-O, is donating the money.

Jayme’s parents, who were killed during her kidnapping in October, worked at the Jennie-O store in the city of Barron, Wisconsin.

The company released a statement saying Jayme’s bravery and strength has inspired team members around the world.

They hope the money can be used to set up a trust fund for her.