Chicago (CBS) — With the expected shortage of candy conversation hearts, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering Valentine’s Day-themed “Conversation Doughnuts” this year.

“We’re excited to keep the conversation going this season with an all-new, sweet collection,” said Carlos Larcada, president of Chicagoland Restaurants.

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 14, customers can buy the heart-shaped treats with more than a dozen edible phrases like “DM ME,” “SO EXTRA” and “ALL THE FEELS”.

Flavors include Cake Batter, Chocolate KREME™ Filled, Raspberry Filled and Strawberries & KREME™.

In the Chicago area, there are Krispy Kreme locations in Homewood, Evergreen Park, Elk Grove Village and Hillside.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can receive a free “Conversation Doughnut” of their choice with any purchase on Feb. 6.

Download the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts app or visit www.KrispyKreme.com to become a member.