CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested in a 2017 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded at a Maywood grocery store.

Jeramie Embry, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Maywood police. He was identified as the gunman who shot and killed 37-year-old Anthony Morris inside Maywood Grocery on Dec. 19, 2017.

A woman also was wounded in the shooting. Witnesses said she was at the grocery with her son, and ran across the street to his preschool after she was shot.

At the time of the shooting, police said a video camera at a nearby business captured the gunman fleeing the scene, but police did not say if that video specifically led them to Embry.