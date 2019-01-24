Chicago (CBS) — Authorities say a Northwest Indiana man was fatally shot by a sheriff’s officer after he allegedly attacked a family member and police.

Porter County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call to assist EMS with a suicidal person at a South Haven home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Two officers arrived at the scene and tried to get the person to answer the door. Another officer arrived and saw a bloody man through a window. The officers then forced entry into the home.

The man has been identified as Kevin Grant Vawter, 46, of Valparaiso.

Vawter went after one of the officers who tased him, police said. When another officer tried to handcuff the man, he lunged at the officer with a knife. One of the officers then shot the man.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to Indiana State Police, all three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident.

The officer that was involved in the shooting is on administrative duties, per the Porter County Sheriff’s standard operating policy.

The two other officers involved have returned to normal police duties.