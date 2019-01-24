CHICAGO (CBS) — A volleyball coach from northwest suburban Streamwood has been charged with four felonies, after he allegedly set up a hidden video camera in the public restroom at a youth practice facility in Carol Stream.

DuPage County prosecutors said Michael Liedtke, 34, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, and two felony counts of unauthorized videotaping.

Liedtke allegedly installed a hidden video camera in a ceiling tile in a public bathroom at the Xcel Athletes youth volleyball practice facility in Carol Stream. The camera was linked to a computer where police found multiple images of people, including children, as they used the washroom.

Prosecutors said Liedtke also had images of child pornography on his cell phone. He turned himself in on Wednesday, and was ordered held on $250,000 bond at a bail hearing on Thursday.

Authorities said Liedtke owns Xcel Athletes, which operates several youth volleyball facilities in the suburbs.

If he posts bail, Liedtke has been ordered to have no contact with any children under age 18.

Liedtke was due back in court on Feb. 28.