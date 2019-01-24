CHICAGO (CBS)–Severe winter weather will slam Chicago during the next week with dangerously-cold temperatures below zero and frigid wind chills.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect until the middle of the day Friday, when the high temperature will be about 5° and it could feel like -20° to -30°.

Thursday morning it felt like 10° at O’Hare, and by tonight around 6 p.m. it was expected to feel like 0°.

An arctic front is hitting the Chicago area, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far on Friday. Between Thursday night and Friday morning bitter winds blowing up to 25 MPH will hit the area.

Paired with very cold temperatures the high winds create dangerous wind chills.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 10° and Sunday the thermostat could go up to 19°.

The situation is expected to worsen next week. A week from today, we could see high temperatures below zero.