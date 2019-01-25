CHICAGO (CBS) — Jakharr Williams, 19, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with Monday’s Orland Square Mall shooting in Orland Park.

Williams was taken into custody in Matteson by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on Wednesday.

Williams is set to appear at the Bridgeview courthouse for an afternoon bond hearing Friday.

Police say Williams shot and killed 18-year-old high school senior Javon Britten at Orland Square Mall Monday night. Britten’s cousin was also shot and suffered a graze wound.

Williams and Britten knew each other, Britten’s family said. Another family member with Britten at the mall said he and Williams had words then Williams shoved Britten.

The gunfire caused panic inside the mall and shoppers took shelter.

“Screaming and running,” one mall employee said. “It all happened so fast. Everybody was just going crazy.”

In 2017, Williams was convicted of armed robbery. He was on parole.

The police investigation is ongoing.