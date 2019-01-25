  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.

As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.

According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.

Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are colder than parts of Alaska.

  • 43 degrees in Anchorage
  • 31 degrees in Salt Lake City
  • 22 degrees in Denver
  • 13 degrees in Indianapolis
  • -3 degrees in Minneapolis
  • -3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska

Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.

  • 34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland
  • 28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland
  • 21 in Seoul, South Korea
  • 19 degrees in Montreal, Canada
  • 14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine
  • 7 degrees in Moscow, Russia

Elsewhere in the solar system, Mars might seem balmy with a high of 15 degrees.

An unofficial Twitter account for Mars reported the Red Planet’s daily temperatures about 15 hours ago.

But, before you start looking for interplanetary travel deals, it’s also important to note that the low for the same day was -95 degrees Fahrenheit.