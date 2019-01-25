Chicago (CBS) — If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.

As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.

According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.

Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are colder than parts of Alaska.

43 degrees in Anchorage

31 degrees in Salt Lake City

22 degrees in Denver

13 degrees in Indianapolis

-3 degrees in Minneapolis

-3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska

Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.

34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland

28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland

21 in Seoul, South Korea

19 degrees in Montreal, Canada

14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine

7 degrees in Moscow, Russia

Elsewhere in the solar system, Mars might seem balmy with a high of 15 degrees.

An unofficial Twitter account for Mars reported the Red Planet’s daily temperatures about 15 hours ago.

Sol 2298 (2019-01-23), high -9C/15F, low -71C/-95F, pressure at 8.17 hPa, daylight 06:46-18:55 pic.twitter.com/HNaq1Rjsoq — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 25, 2019

But, before you start looking for interplanetary travel deals, it’s also important to note that the low for the same day was -95 degrees Fahrenheit.