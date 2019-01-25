Chicago (CBS) — If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.
As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.
According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.
Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are colder than parts of Alaska.
- 43 degrees in Anchorage
- 31 degrees in Salt Lake City
- 22 degrees in Denver
- 13 degrees in Indianapolis
- -3 degrees in Minneapolis
- -3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska
Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.
- 34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland
- 28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland
- 21 in Seoul, South Korea
- 19 degrees in Montreal, Canada
- 14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine
- 7 degrees in Moscow, Russia
Elsewhere in the solar system, Mars might seem balmy with a high of 15 degrees.
An unofficial Twitter account for Mars reported the Red Planet’s daily temperatures about 15 hours ago.
Sol 2298 (2019-01-23), high -9C/15F, low -71C/-95F, pressure at 8.17 hPa, daylight 06:46-18:55 pic.twitter.com/HNaq1Rjsoq
— Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 25, 2019
But, before you start looking for interplanetary travel deals, it’s also important to note that the low for the same day was -95 degrees Fahrenheit.