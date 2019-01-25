CHICAGO (CBS)—Earlier this month, Evanston Township High School told us it was looking into accusations of inappropriate contact between a school employee and more than one student.

They wouldn’t tell us the name, the employee’s position, or whether he was still working there.

New documents reveal another employee was fired for the same thing just months ago.

The unsettling news that Evanston police were investigating an Evanston Township High School employee for inappropriate contact broke earlier in early January, but police and district officials didn’t say much else.

They only said that the incident did not involve “a teacher, coach or counselor.”

CBS 2 has learned the employee accused was categorized as “Student Management Personnel.”

Their union contract describes their duties as “non-instructional supervision of students in the school building.”

A letter from Evanston Township High School’s principal showing the employee was terminated details texts messages and interactions.

“Inappropriate emails sent by you to the female minor in question,” the letter says. “Additional information was shared about a second inappropriate relationship you were having with a female student. There are two high school-aged students who have come forward to confirm that they had a (redacted) with you during this school year.”

But it’s not the first time a supervising employee at this school lost their job for inappropriate behavior.

A second letter details what another supervising employee was accused of, and let go for, earlier this school year.

It was never made public.

“You asked about a range of things from inquiring about her personal dating life to ‘basically saying that he would pay me for sex.'”

It’s unclear where both former employees are now, and what they have to say for themselves.

School officials have not commented and Evanston Police said the investigation is ongoing.