CHICAGO (CBS) — The first new aircraft hangar in 30 years at O’Hare International Airport opens on Friday, when American Airlines will show off its $215 million facility.

The 11-story, 195,000-square-foot building, dubbed Hangar 2, is the largest at O’Hare. It can house up to six Boeing 737s at the same time, and can accommodate some of the biggest jets in the world, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The project makes way for the airport’s final new runway, expected to be finished next year.

The hangar also is part of an $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare.

The centerpiece of the massive project is a new Global Terminal, which will replace Terminal 2. Five firms have submitted competing designs for the new terminal, and city officials allowed people to vote on their favorite design. Public voting on the proposals ended earlier this week.