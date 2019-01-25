CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people broke into a home in west suburban Riverside early Friday, kidnapped a man in front of his mother and sister, and threw him out of a car as they fled from police.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said police received a call of an armed home invasion around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Quincy. By the time officers arrived, the home invaders had already fled the scene, and kidnapped a man in his 20s.

A woman was home with her daughter and son at the time of the break-in.

“There was an exchange of words between the victim and the three offenders that went into the home. They told the mother and daughter to lay on the ground, and don’t get involved, or they would kill the son,” Weitzel said. “They blindfolded the son, and took him outside, and kidnapped him, and fled the scene. They also stole the victim’s car from the driveway. So two cars fled from the home.”

Police said the mother was beaten during the home invasion, but the daughter was not harmed.

Officers spotted the offenders in nearby Berwyn, and a high-speed pursuit began. Officers lost track of the car in Chicago, but were able to track the victim’s home to the Austin neighborhood, where officers with large guns could be seen searching for the suspects.

At some point during the chase, the kidnapping victim was thrown from the car. He was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Police said the home invasion was not random, and they do not believe the public is in danger.

“There’s no question that this house was targeted,” Weitzel said. “That house wasn’t randomly selected.”

Detectives were canvassing the area for possible video footage of the kidnappers.