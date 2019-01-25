CHICAGO (CBS)—Four months have passed since a 25-year-old Northwestern graduate student Shane Colombo was fatally shot just hours after moving to Chicago.

Colombo was shot to death in the 7500 block of North Clark Street, in the Rogers Park neighborhood, in September.

He had been living in Chicago for only six hours after moving from California, when he left to run his house to leave an errand and was caught in crossfire.

Police said Colombo was not the intended target. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

His mother, Tonya Colombo, announced the award leading to an arrest in the death of her son was increased from $10,000 to $12,000.

Police surveillance photos released last fall show three men wanted in connection with the shooting.

