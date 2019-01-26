Chicago (CBS) — A fight between a customer and an employee at a south suburban Burger King left at least three people hurt Saturday afternoon.

Shaun Hester, who works at the Burger King, said a customer began arguing with an employee around 3 p.m.

It’s unclear what the argument was about, but Hester said the customer eventually jumped over the counter and a fight broke out.

He said three employees at the Burger King were hurt in the process. The most serious was stabbed in the neck with a pocket knife.

Police have not confirmed if they have a suspect in custody.

It is unclear whether the customer and employee knew each other.

No information is known about the stabbing victim’s condition.