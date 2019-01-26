CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas are experiencing extremely low temperatures with a high of only 13 degrees.

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said it is 19 degrees below zero in Aurora, 12 degrees below zero near Kankakee and 6 degrees below zero at O’Hare.

A winter storm watch is in place from Sunday night to Monday afternoon for northern Illinois counties.

Areas near the state line could see up to 10 inches of snow and less to the south.

Snow to Develop Across The Area This Afternoon & Early Evening. Snow will Develop Across Much of N Illinois & NW Indiana During The Afternoon & Persist into The Early to Mid Evening Hours Before Endi… @cbschicago #inwx https://t.co/hhASwrcvEg — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 26, 2019

Monday’s temperature will reach a high of 30 degrees, but it is back to below zero temperatures the rest of the week.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen said Chicago’s 3-1-1 service can help direct residents to local warming centers.