CHICAGO (CBS)– Rozaria Green, 14, has been reported missing from the Park Manor area, according to Chicago police.

Police say Green was last seen in the 7000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

Green is is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 195 pounds and has black hair with red streaks.

She was last seen wearing a rose-gold coat, black stretch pants and short black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-747-8380.