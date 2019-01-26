Filed Under:Child Sexual Abuse, child sexual assault, Illinois, Kane County, Noel F. Buhay, Sugar Grove

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 181 years in prison for child sexual abuse and assault.

Prosecutors say Kane County Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. on Friday sentenced 51-year-old Noel F. Buhay of Sugar Grove. Prosecutors called it “one of the longest sentences in Kane County in recent memory.”

(Credit: Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Buhay was found guilty in November of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the abuse started when the victim was younger than 13 years old. Buhay faced a minimum 51-year sentence.

The 181-year sentence must be served consecutive to a 45-year sentence that Buhay was given for a March 2017 conviction on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

