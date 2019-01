CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Police Department and the Friendship Baptist Church are hosting a “No Questions Asked” gun turn-in event Saturday.

According to police, anyone who turns in a firearm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday will receive a $100 Visa gift card and a $10 Visa gift card for replica weapons.

The event will take place at 5200 W. Jackson Blvd.