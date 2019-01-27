CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash involving a car, SUV and a salt truck on Chicago’s Far South Side Sunday.

The person killed was a 37-year-old male driver of the SUV. Police said he hit the rear driver side of the salt truck and was then rear ended by another car.

Police say the driver of the salt truck was crossing the intersection of 130th Street and Avenue O, when he was hit by the SUV headed northbound. The impact crushed the SUV’s front end.

The collision causes a chain reaction, where a Nissan Altima rear ended the SUV.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year old man, and his passenger, a 28-year old man, were not hurt.

The driver of the salt truck, a 55 year old man, was taken to advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Police are still investigating this crash.